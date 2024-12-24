Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): A fire broke out in an apartment at a multi-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the building.

The building reportedly houses an apartment of singer Shaan.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

