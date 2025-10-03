Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 3 (ANI): A fire erupted at Kanishka's Fashion Jewellery shop in Begum Bazaar in Hyderabad. Four fire vehicles arrived at the location and took control of the situation.

The fire took place at the jewellery store on Thursday. There were no casualties; however, the estimated loss of property is approximately Rs. 10 lakhs. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is underway to identify the origin of the blaze, a fire official informed.

In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at a paper factory in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi late Wednesday night. The cause of the fire remains under investigation in this case as well.

On the same day, a godown at Mankoli in Thane district also caught fire at around 11 pm. The fire erupted at the paper and cardboard godown. Fire officials reached the spot and controlled the situation.

There were no reports of casualties in either of the incidents. (ANI)

