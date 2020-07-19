Canning (WB), Jul 18 (PTI) A fisherman was killed by a tiger in the Sunderbans in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, forest officials said on Saturday.

Prafulla Sardar (45), a resident of Gopalganj in the Kultali area, went there along with two others to catch crabs on Friday, they said.

The tiger pounced on him suddenly and dragged him into the jungle.

The others fled the scene and when they returned along with more men, they found Sardar's half-eaten body.

His head and a leg were missing when the villagers found the body, forest officials said.

