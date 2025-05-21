Dehradun, May 21 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Uttarakhand's Dehradun have been detained and action is being taken to deport them, police said on Tuesday.

The detentions were made on Tuesday and Wednesday in a joint operation by the local police and the Special Task Force in Dehradun, they said.

The five Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, were detained from Patel Nagar after sufficient evidence was found against them.

They had entered the country illegally and were working as laborers here.

An official said that in accordance with the new guidelines issued by the Centre, action is being taken to deport them from the country.

A verification campaign is being conducted to identify intruders in Uttarakhand. On Saturday, the police detained six Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in Dehradun and Haridwar.

