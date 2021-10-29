Pune, Oct 29 (PTI) Pune Rural police on Friday claimed to have cracked the case of robbery at a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Shirur tehsil with the arrest of five persons.

Five armed robbers had looted cash and gold jewelry worth over Rs 2 crore from Pimparkhed branch of the nationalized bank in broad daylight on October 21.

Acting on a tip-off, main accused Pravin Ovhal alias 'Doller' (29) was held in Ahmednagar district and subsequently Dhondiba Jadhav, Ankur Pabale, Adinath Pathare and Vikas Gunjal were also apprehended, said a police official.

"We have recovered Rs 2.36 crore in the form of gold ornaments and cash from the accused. They were planning to rob the bank for the last three months and procured a pistol from Madhya Pradesh," said an official of Pune rural police.

