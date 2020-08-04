Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in at least nine cases of housebreaking and thefts here, an official said.

They all are members of a criminal gang, he said.

According to the official, during the probe, the police recovered stolen goods worth around Rs 5.5 lakh, including two motorcycles, jewellery, mobile phones and some cash.

The arrested accused, booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), already have multiple criminal cases registered against them at various suburban police stations, he said.

First, two members of the gang - Mohsin Shaikh (22) and Pradip Yadav (21) - were nabbed by the Kurar police and their interrogation led to the arrest of their accomplices Krishna Rana, Shubham Bamne and Ganya alias Ganesh Kanded, the official said.

