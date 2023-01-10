Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) At least five people were injured in an explosion inside a shop in Kamarhati area near Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the blast.

Also Read | Indian-American Researcher Finds Gut Bacteria Linked With High Death Risk in COVID-19 Patients.

However, an officer said it could be a gas cylinder explosion or a bomb blast.

"The injured five people are undergoing treatment in a hospital. Of them, the condition of two seems to be critical,” he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Hacks Sister-in-Law to Death After Failed Rape Bid in Kurchauli, Then Burns Her Body To Hide Crime.

The incident took place at around 12.15 pm inside the shop in North 24 Parganas district, where cooking gas cylinders were allegedly refilled illegally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)