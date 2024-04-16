Jajpur (Odisha) [India], April 16 (ANI): Five people were killed and many injured when a passenger bus they were travelling in fell from a flyover in Odisha's Jajpur late on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the ill-fated bus was traveling from Puri towards West Bengal when the incident took place.

"This unfortunate incident happened with a bus which was going from Puri towards West Bengal, there were around 42 to 43 passengers on the bus," Jajpur SP Vinit Agarwal said.

He said that around the injured people have been referred to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. "As per the latest information received, 5 people have died," he said.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Shibasish Moharana said that out of 38 injured, one was seriously injured.

"In the unfortunate accident, 5 people succumbed. 38 injured were transferred SCB Medical College, Cuttack. Out of 38, one is seriously injured," he said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

