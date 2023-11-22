New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): A five-member delegation of foreign diplomats is set to visit Rajasthan's Jaipur on November 22 and 23 as a part of the "Know BJP" initiative launched by the party's national president on the 42nd foundation day of the BJP, an official statement by the BJP said.

The foreign diplomats will experience and get first-hand insight into the election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to the official statement, Surendra Thapa, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Nepal; Bjarke Kofod Scheutz, Political and Economic Counsellor of the Embassy of Denmark; Md. Shafiul Alam, Political Counsellor, High Commission of Bangladesh; Anna Kim, Political Researcher, Embassy of Republic of Korea; and Sharda Giri, Political Officer, Embassy of Republic of Korea, will be part of the delegation.

Similar delegations have previously visited Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat in November and December 2022, and Madhya Pradesh in November 2023 to observe the party's state election campaigns.

The party's national president, JP Nadda, announced the "KNOW BJP" initiative for the external outreach of the party on its 43rd foundation day last year.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

