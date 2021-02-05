Kohima, Feb 5 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,126 on Friday after five more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Denis Hangsing said, all the new cases were reported from Kohima district. The state now has 68 active cases, while 11,821 people have recovered so far.

Among the active cases, nine patients have mild and moderate symptoms, while 59 persons are asymptomatic, he said.

Eighty-eight people have died due to COVID-19 in Nagaland so far while 149 patients have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the northeastern state stands at 97.48 per cent against Thursdays 97.52 per cent, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested 1,25,667 samples for COVID-19, including 73,203 through RT-PCR, 37,188 through TrueNat and 15,277 through Rapid Antigen Test methods, Dr Hangsing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)