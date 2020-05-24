India News | Five More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Amravati; Tally 157

Amravati (Maha), May 24 (PTI) A 45-year-old nurse and a five-year-old girl are among the five fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Amravati district of Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the overall case count to 157, an official said.

The nurse was posted at a COVID facility, a release said, adding that she is the eleventh frontline health worker from the district and fourth from the hospital to test positive for coronavirus.

Besides the nurse, three members of a family including a five-year-old girl also tested positive for coronavirus, it said, adding that they were primary contacts of a 32-year-old man from the family who had tested positive on May 21, it said.

Another person to test positive is a 65-year-old woman.

With five new cases, the COVID-19 case count in Amravati district now stands at 157 with 15 deaths. While 76 cases have recovered, the number of active cases is 64, the release said.

