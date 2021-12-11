Kohima, Dec 11 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported five new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 32,151, a health department official said.

Also Read | ICSI CS Admit Card Released for December 2021 Session, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at icsi.edu.

The death toll remained at 699 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also Read | ICMR in Assam Designs Testing Kit to Detect New COVID-19 Variant Omicron in 2 Hours.

Nagaland now has 101 active cases, while 30,284 people, including nine during the period, have recovered from the disease so far.

At least 1,067 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 13,12,041 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,50,238 people till Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)