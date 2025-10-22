New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): A five-year-old boy was abducted and killed in Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the child, son of complainant SCH, went missing while playing outside his house, and his body was later found in the room of Neetu, who is the family's driver and resides nearby.

Police have registered a murder case, and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the accused.

Officials said that on October 21 at about 3:30 PM, a kidnapping call was initially received at the NIA police station, which was later transferred to the Narela police station.

Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the 5-year-old son of the complainant, "SCH", namely A, was playing outside his house when he went missing. Later, the child's dead body was found in the room of Neetu, who is the complainant "SCH's" driver and resides in a nearby house, police said in a statement.

The complainant stated that he has 7-8 Champion vehicles. Yesterday evening, his two drivers, Nitu and Wasim, got into a fight while drunk, and Nitu beat Wasim. When Wasim complained to "SCH", he slapped Nitu 2-4 times and scolded him. Angered by this, Nitu allegedly lured" A away from his house, took him to his rented room, and killed him with bricks and a knife, police said.

"The police took the child to the hospital, where he was declared dead. A murder case is being registered, and an investigation is underway. Nitu is absconding and multiple teams have been formed for his search," they added.

Earlier, a person died after being stabbed by five people in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar. The victim lost his life after being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, a police official said. After a thorough investigation, the police arrested the five accused, out of whom one is currently under treatment in Safdarjung hospital after sustaining injuries, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

According to police, on October 20, information was received at PS Ambedkar Nagar from Safdarjung Hospital, wherein one injured person was admitted in an unconscious state, and the doctor declared him brought dead.

During the initial enquiry, it was revealed that the injured person was stabbed by some persons over a "petty issue," as mentioned by the police. Further enquiry revealed that the accused Lalit (name changed), R/o Sangam Vihar, Age 22 years, along with his associates, were involved in stabbing the deceased.

Subsequently, further information was received regarding the MLC of the accused, who had also sustained injuries and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, police said.

During intensive enquiry, it was revealed that the accused, along with his co-accused persons, all residents of Dakshinpuri, jointly attacked and stabbed the deceased. The accused, Lalit, is currently under treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, while the other five accused persons have been apprehended by the staff of PS Ambedkar Nagar. A case under relevant sections of law was registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

