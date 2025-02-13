Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): The YSRCP has demanded a timeline for the implementation of the TDP-led government's promised welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh.

The parry alleged that people are put at a loss for not getting even the ongoing schemes and on the other hand, the government is foisting false cases against political opponents indiscriminately.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill in Parliament: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Introduces Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha, Urges Speaker Om Birla To Refer It To Select Committee of House (Watch Video).

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, YSRCP MLC and former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said nine months were wasted by the coalition government, and their poll promises did not materialise, barring some fringe promises.

Even the Centre's component is kept pending, which shows the lack of seriousness of the government, and the wedge between the administrative machinery and policy makers is out in the open. The heaps of files pending in various Departments, as told by the Chief Minister, speak of the state of affairs in the administration. It's all talk and publicity but no work or implementation for this government, he said.

Also Read | Ceasefire Violation at LoC: Indian Army Refutes Reports of Cross-Border Firing, Says 'LoC Situation Stable'.

He said that the rising cost of essential commodities, hike in power tariff and decline in the purchasing power of people which are reflected in the GST collection are all clear indications that the governance is in a shambles and has different priorities other than people's welfare.

"In total contrast, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented the poll promises with commitment, and the state finances were better than the national average despite Covid. Not a single school was closed during the previous government while the education sector is not being given its due priority now," he said.

All sections of people, students, youth, women and others are badly affected by the lack of proper governance and we will take the non-implementation of Super Six in the Council, he said.

"The coalition government is indiscriminately filing cases out of vendetta and the matter has drawn the ire of the High Court even. While the TDP-led government is speaking on land scams, it should tell when it will release the SIT reports of previous governments on irregularities in land holdings," he said.

On Rushikonda, he said it is a government building and if the coalition fails to make use of it, that shows their inefficiency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)