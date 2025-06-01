New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a reply from the Centre regarding the strict enforcement of the Plastic Waste Management Rules by the manufacturers of gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the submissions of the petitioner's counsel that in October 2021, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued certain directions to 25 such manufacturers, including immediately closing down operations until they switched to environmentally sound alternatives, which were not complied with.

The bench, in its order dated May 30, noted that according to the counsel, Anuj Aggarwal, certain provisions of the plastic waste management rules were being flouted.

These included the clause that "sachets using plastic material shall not be used for storing, packing or selling gutkha, tobacco and pan masala" and "plastic material, in any form including vinyl acetate, maleic acid, vinyl chloride copolymer (used in plastic coating) shall not be used in any package for packaging gutkha, pan masala and tobacco in all forms", the bench noted.

It also noted the submission that these manufacturers were not complying with the Extended Producers' Responsibility (EPR) regime under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, which stipulated environmentally sound management of products, particularly at the end of their life cycle.

During the proceedings, the advocate also told the tribunal that no action had been taken against these manufacturers despite the EPR regime specifying consequences for non-compliance, including seizure of products, closure of units and penalties.

The tribunal said, "The original application (OA) raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms. Issue notice to the respondents."

It posted the matter for further proceedings on September 26.

The respondents in the matter are the Centre, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and some pan masala and supari manufacturers.

