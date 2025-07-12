Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday visited Laitkynsew Village, East Khasi Hills district and interacted with Women SHGs and Lakhpati Didis, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

During her visit, she expressed her deep appreciation for the Government of Meghalaya's dedicated efforts in implementing Central and State schemes across the state.

She emphasised the importance of inclusive development and grassroots empowerment to achieve the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

Meghalaya Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Ampareen Lyngdoh, was also present during the visit.

Thanking the State Government for its warm hospitality, the Minister said she was leaving with "strong memories of the remarkable efforts underway to take the schemes of both the Government of India and the Government of Meghalaya to every corner of this beautiful state."

Reflecting on her visit to the aspirational district of Ri-Bhoi and her engagements in Shillong, she highlighted how Meghalaya's development journey reflects the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

"If we truly believe in Sabka Vikas, development must reach everyone - man and woman, village and city, young and elderly, rich and poor alike," the Minister said, adding that inclusive growth must empower every citizen to pursue their aspirations and secure a dignified livelihood.

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman praised the remarkable progress made in the health sector, particularly noting the decline in the Maternal Mortality Rate in Meghalaya as a strong indicator of on-ground transformation.

She emphasised the role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in bringing about this change. Since 2014, a concerted push has been made to support women's collectives by improving access to credit, training, branding support, and market linkages.

The Finance Minister underscored the significance of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, which aims to ensure that at least five women in every village earn a sustainable income of Rs 1 lakh annually.

"Motivation grows when one of your own achieves success. The Prime Minister's Lakhpati Didi initiative has inspired women across the country to dream bigger," she said.

The Finance Minister reiterated the Centre's commitment to support Meghalaya in its ambition to build a $30 billion economy by 2030, a goal that aligns with India's broader developmental roadmap.

"To reach this target, every village must contribute. If Meghalaya achieves this vision, it will serve as a model and catalyst for the national goal of becoming a developed country by 2047," the Finance Minister noted.

She also highlighted the Centre's consistent focus on the Northeast, pointing out that Union Ministers have been visiting the region at least once a month, ensuring that policy support and monitoring continue at the highest level.

The Finance Minister concluded with a strong reaffirmation of partnership between the Centre and the State, with Sitharaman stating, "With the strong support of Prime Minister Modi, we are determined to work closely with the Government of Meghalaya to fulfil these aspirations."

During the interaction with the Union Minister, a powerful example of grassroots empowerment came from Lahun Mary Blah of Ieng Rasong SHG, who shared how she began with a Rs 4,000 loan to sell clothes and gradually expanded her business. Over time, she availed further credit, including a Rs 10000 Cash Credit loan to start a clothing shop and a Rs 1 lakh Community Investment Fund (CIF) loan from the CLF in 2025, which enabled her to open a tea stall and a flower boutique.

Mary noted that her ventures not only boosted her income but also created local employment opportunities. Her annual income has grown from Rs 20000 to Rs 3.4 lakh, with personal savings of over Rs 4,080 in her SHG. More than financial gain, she said the journey had built her confidence, helping her grow from homemaker to businesswoman and changemaker.

She expressed gratitude to the MSRLS and others who supported her journey and hoped her story would inspire more women to believe in themselves and take the first step toward success. (ANI)

