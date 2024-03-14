Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to Pune's Bharti Hospital with symptoms of fever and chest infection, officials said.

She was admitted last night. She has a fever and a chest infection. Her condition is stable. Currently, she is under treatment, a hospital official said.

Pratibha Patil served as the 12th President from 2007 to 2012. She was the first woman to become president of the country. (ANI)

