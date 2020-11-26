Palghar, Nov 26 (PTI) The state excise department seized foreign liquor worth Rs 12.77 lakh being transported in a tempo in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

A team of the department's flying squad intercepted the tempo at Kahnivgaon Phata on Udhva Kasa Road of Dahanu on Wednesday, state excise inspector V V Vaidya said.

On searching the vehicle, they found various brands of foreign liquor prohibited in the state, he said.

Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and a case has been registered against the duo and the person procuring the stock, the official added.

