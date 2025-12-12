New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday met with Sri Lanka High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne on Friday and handed over a part of the consignment of essential life-saving medicines, reiterating India's commitment to continue supporting its neighbours and aid in the country's recovery and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

Official MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X about the meeting, writing about the assistance provided under Operation Sagar Bandhu, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sri Lanka High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne, and reiterated India's steadfast commitment to continued support for Sri Lanka's early recovery and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah."

The full consignment will be airlifted to Colombo by the Indian Air Force, the MEA spokesperson said.

"As part of the on-going medical assistance being provided under Operation Sagar Bandhu, Foreign Secretary also handed over essential life-saving medicines, the full consignment of which will be airlifted by an Indian Air Force C17 to Colombo," Jaiswal wrote.

In keeping with India's Neighbourhood First policy, Operation Sagar Bandhu was launched to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Sri Lanka affected by the devastating cyclone Ditwah.

As part of the operation, an Engineer Task Force comprising 48 personnel of the Indian Army was airlifted and inducted on a war footing to provide critical engineering support. The primary focus of the task force is the restoration of vital lines of communication, including the repair and construction of damaged roads and bridges.

The team comprises specialised bridging experts, surveyors and watermanship specialists, along with personnel proficient in operating heavy earth-moving equipment, drones and unmanned systems, enabling the delivery of precise and effective engineering support.

The Engineer Task Force is currently holding four sets of Bailey bridges, airlifted by C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, for the restoration of disrupted connectivity. In addition, the task force is equipped with pneumatic boats, outboard motors, HESCO bags and new-generation equipment such as heavy-payload drones and remotely controlled boats. (ANI)

