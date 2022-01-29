Kota, Jan 29 (PTI) Former Jhalawar MP and member of the erstwhile Kota royal family, Brijraj Singh passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was 85.

Singh was the Congress MP from 1962 to 1967. He was later elected to the parliament on Bhartiya Jana Sangh ticket for two consecutive terms.

Also Read | Chennai: Man Tries to Sexually Assault Daughter; Wife Hammers Him to Death.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the former parliamentarian.

“The news of the death of former MP and former Maharao of Kota Shri Brijraj Singh ji is sad. He made a significant contribution towards the development of Kota,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23 Will Be MSME and Export Oriented, Says FIEO.

“I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss and give peace to the departed soul,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)