Amritsar, Jul 30 (PTI) Four persons died on Thursday after consuming spurious country-made liquor at Muchhal village nearly 25 kilometers away from the Amritsar city, police said.

Police said they are probing the matter.

All the victims belonged to families below poverty line.

Among the four dead, one was identified as Kuldip Singh, 24.

Meanwhile, a four-member SIT has been constituted under a superintendent of police to investigate the case.

