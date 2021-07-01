Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 1 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged attack on two employees of the Accountant General's office here.

Inspector General of Police, Balram Kumar Upadhyay said a special team arrested the gang which had carried out the attack on the central government officials and their family members on June 27.

Four city residents were arrested from various hideouts in the district, Upadhyay, who is also the city police commissioner, told the media.

Haryana native Ravi Yadav and Uttar Pradesh native Jagat Singh were attacked on June 27 evening when they resisted eve-teasing of their wives by the gang near Pettah junction in the city.

According to police, the accused are history-sheeters and a special team was constituted to nab the criminals.

While the families were out for an evening walk, the accused eveteased the wives of the two officials and when they questioned the gang, they were attacked with sharp objects.

