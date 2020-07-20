Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 38-year-old man here following a drunken brawl, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the victim, Jitendra Gagada, was consuming alcohol with his friends ahead of 'Gatari Amavasya' (a feast of non-veg and liquor before start of the Hindu month of Shravan) in suburban Vidyavihar, an official said.

Also Read | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 Postponed Due to COVID-19: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

The provocation for the attack was Gagada asking a group of revellers, who were also drunk, not to make loud noise while they were partying along railway tracks, he said.

Gagada was attacked with a sword and knives, resulting into his death at Rajawadi hospital.

Also Read | UPSC to Conduct Personality Tests, Interviews for Remaining Candidates From July 20 to July 30, 2020.

Police on Monday arrested Aniket Gaitadake (24), his brother Atish (23), and their friends Santosh Singh (32) and Akshay Rewale (25), all residents of Vidyavihar, he said.

They were remanded in police custody till July 24, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)