Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Four houses in Balrampur district's Wadrafnagar were damaged by a herd of elephants on Thursday.

Forest Department Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Shyam Singh told ANI, "No casualties/injuries have been reported. Paddy is stored in barns. So elephants are coming to houses/barns. We shifted villagers to safe places and lit the fire to keep animals away."

"For the past three days, two herds of elephants from Tamor Pingla Wildlife Sanctuary has been roaming in the Wadrafnagar area," he added.

Singh said that the Forest Department staff has been alert and monitoring them. The department is ensuring that no loss of life takes place, he added. (ANI)

