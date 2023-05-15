New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Four people were injured after a vehicle allegedly rammed into two cars from behind near the Metro station at Keshavpuram in northwest Delhi on Monday, police said.

Shakurpur resident Dev (22), driving a Hyundai i20, allegedly hit two cars from behind around 9.25 am, they said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Warns of Larger Agitation Across Rajasthan if These Three Demands Not Met.

Four occupants, including Dev, were injured in the accident, a senior police officer said.

Two women who were injured were discharged after first-aid while Dev and another passenger -- Shiv -- were referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment, he said.

Also Read | ‘Miracle’ in West Bengal: Devotee Claims Mansa Devi’s Eyes Closed Suddenly, People Flock Birbhum Temple To Witness ‘Miraculous’ Scene.

"We have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Keshavpuram police station and an investigation is underway," the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)