Bhubaneswar, June 7: At least four labourers were killed and several others injured in Odisha's Jajpur Road railway station after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday, an official said.

The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district, which killed 288 people.

