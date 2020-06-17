Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Four NPP Ministers Resign from BJP-led Govt in Manipur

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 10:08 PM IST
Imphal, Jun 17 (PTI) Four National People's Party (NPP) ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh resigned from the BJP-led government in Manipur on Wednesday.

The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh.

Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio.

In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii stated, "I am to intimate that I tender my resignation from Cabinet ministership of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur led by your good self."

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Joykumar Singh said, "We have submitted our official resignation letters to the chief minister."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

