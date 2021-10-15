Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested four persons for possession of fake currency with face value of Rs 2.28 lakh in the western suburb of Malad here, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch's Unit-10 laid a trap and apprehended the accused who had come to sell fake currency notes at Marve Road in Malwani on Wednesday, the official said.

The police team recovered 144 fake currency notes in denomination of Rs 2,000, he said, adding that the accused were arrested after interrogation.

