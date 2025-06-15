Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Sunday praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for transforming the state's law and order landscape and executing a "corruption free" recruitment process for the government jobs.

Speaking at recruitment ceremony in Lucknow, where 60,244 newly selected police constables received appointment letters from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Ministers highlighted the state's progress in curbing crime and ensuring transparent governance.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya, addressing the recruits, emphasized the government's commitment to the safety of Uttar Pradesh's 25 crore population.

"Our one and only resolve is the safety of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, a corruption-free state, development, and recruitment. Uttar Pradesh is progressing rapidly with corruption-free recruitments and freedom from 'Nakal mafia'," he said.

"Before 2017, we were not in government in Uttar Pradesh, and the entire state was dominated by goons, criminals, mafias, rioters, and the corrupt," Maurya added.

The ceremony was also, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Deputy Chief Minister Pathak praised Shah's leadership in tackling national security threats, stating, "Under Home Minister Amit Shah's able leadership, organised crime, Naxalite movement and the forces that disturb the country are being completely wiped out. We clearly remember that under the Congress government and other Opposition parties, innocent people were killed by Naxalites."

He further noted Shah's resolve to eliminate unrest, saying, "Union Home Minister took the vow to completely destroy those who spread unrest and violence in the country. You have achieved what was being awaited in our country since independence. I think the Naxalite movement will be wiped out from the entire country much before the deadline he set."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the recruitment process was carried out transparently, without any influence of caste, recommendation, or bribery.

Addressing the recruits at a state-level ceremony in Lucknow, Shah said, "Till date, recruitments in the Police force were being done on the basis of caste. But today, all of you have been appointed because of transparency through technology. Today, there are CCTV cameras, control rooms, command centres, PCR One, and more than 150 FSL units. All of you have to take this forward. I am confident that you will move forward with the mantra of security, service and sensitivity."

He noted that the selected youth come from every caste, community, tehsil, and district of the state and are now part of the country's largest police force.

Calling it a landmark moment in the lives of the recruits, the Home Minister added, "Today is the most auspicious day in the lives of the youth sitting in front of me because today more than 60,000 youth representing every caste, community and district of Uttar Pradesh are going to become an active part of the largest police force of India."

Reflecting on the state's past law and order situation, Shah said, "The state's law and order were continuously deteriorating. But after the BJP government formed in the state in 2017, Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh Police again started moving toward achieving new heights."

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 across 67 districts. The exam, conducted in two shifts each day, was held at 1,174 centres and aimed to fill over 60,000 vacancies. (ANI)

