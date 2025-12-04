Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Kerala Police Crime Branch registered a rape case against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on Thursday, following an email petition submitted to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President on December 2. The petition was received from a 23-year-old woman via email and was promptly forwarded by the KPCC President to the State Police Chief for necessary action. Acting on this, the State Police Chief, through an endorsement dated December 3, directed the Additional Director General of Police (State Crime Branch) to initiate legal proceedings.

Following this directive, the ADGP, State Crime Branch, issued Order No. D1-30940/2025/CB on December 3, forwarding the petition to the Station House Officer of the Crime Branch Police Station with instructions to register a case. Based on the order and the contents of the email complaint, the Crime Branch Police Station registered an FIR under Section 376 of the IPC.

The original FIR and annexures have been submitted before the court, and copies have been handed over to Investigating Officer Sajeev K, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Thiruvananthapuram Unit.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred in 2023. The accused allegedly obtained the victim's contact number and, after making false promises of marriage, convinced her to meet him privately while she was travelling home during a vacation.

The FIR states that the accused took the victim to an isolated homestay-like building in a car driven by his friend, Fenni Ninan. Despite the victim's resistance, the accused allegedly physically assaulted and raped her, causing injuries to multiple parts of her body.

Rahul Mamootathil, who is the MLA from Palakkad, has been booked on charges of alleged rape, criminal intimidation, and coerced abortion, with the FIR listing multiple non-bailable sections. Kerala Police have also arraigned his friend Joby Joseph as the second accused in the case.

According to the FIR, the survivor was allegedly sexually assaulted by Rahul on March 4 this year at her flat in Thrikkannapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and he later recorded explicit videos of the survivor on his mobile phone without her consent after threatening her. The second accused, a close friend of Rahul, gave her abortion pills while driving her in a car. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)