Lucknow, January 21: Over 13 thousand security personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya to ensure safe and smooth conduct of the grand 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Police department authorities said on Sunday. According to authorities, they are also using anti-drone technology as well as artificial intelligence (AI) technology as part of their additional measures to add an extra layer of security.

They are using Artificial Intelligence technology for surveillance across Ayodhya. Speaking to ANI, Special DG Prashant Kumar said, "This is a significant undertaking for the UP Police. It poses both a challenge and an opportunity. Extensive security arrangements have been put in place, including traffic diversions from surrounding districts. Only authorized vehicles are permitted to enter Ayodhya starting tomorrow." Ram Mandir Inauguration: Day Ahead of Ayodhya’s Date With Destiny, New Zealand Ministers Hail PM Narendra Modi for Making Ram Temple Reality

Besides, elaborate seating arrangements have been made for invitees. There will be sector-wise deployment of officials and personnel overseeing the security and arrangements. The entire district is equipped with around 10000 CCTV cameras, and coordination with central and state agencies has been established, the special DG said. He highlighted the deployment of officers in civil uniforms, emphasizing the discreet yet comprehensive security measures in place.

According to officials, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has set up a camp near the shrine in Ayodhya to respond to contingencies, if any. Apart from the NDRF, Rapid Action Force (RPF) personnel were deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. The police were conducting patrols by boat on the Sarayu River at frequent intervals, officers said. Anti-bomb squad and dog squad teams were also deployed at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, as devotees and dignitaries started pouring into the temple town.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple is scheduled to take place on Monday. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha commenced on January 16, 2024, Tuesday. Earlier, on Thursday, January 18, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony: Nirmala Sitharaman Alleges Tamil Nadu Government Has ‘Barred’ Puja in Temples for Shri Ram; State Dismisses Claim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. The grand occasion will witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

