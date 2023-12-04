Nagpur, Dec 4 (PTI) A 75-year-old man ended his life after allegedly killing his wife in Mauda area of Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

Prabhakar Gajbhiye and his wife Vimala (70) were frustrated with health issues with the former suffering from asthma and the latter being confined to the bed for the past three months, the Mauda police station official said.

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates ZPM on Winning State Polls, Assures of All Possible Support.

"On Sunday, he killed Vimala and then hanged himself from the ceiling fan in their home in Mathni village. A suicide note purportedly written by Gajbhiye talks about health issues and the frustration it was causing," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)