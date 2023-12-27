Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) 'Gandhipedia', an AI-enabled repository on Mahatma Gandhi, his life, philosophy and teachings, was unveiled here on Wednesday by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The 'Gandhipedia' portal has been developed by IIT Kharagpur, IIT Gandhinagar and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

Meghwal said the interactive web portal will facilitate easy access and be of relevance for users.

The Centre is hopeful hopes that the Gandhipedia will sensitise the youth and the sociaty in general about the Gandhian values, he said.

Built around seven key texts, network mapping characters and locations mentioned throughout Gandhiji's writings, 'Gandhipedia' allows the user to pinpoint specific information within seconds. The 100-volume of collected works has navigation features like key texts, key persons and places showcasing historically significant people and locations that shaped Gandhi's life and 'Letters' connect the user with Gandhi's correspondents. 'Virtual Tours' retrace his footsteps, while photos and videos and 'Last Journey' offer powerful visual narratives about the Father of the Nation, NSCM official said.

The project was announced in the 2019 budget speech by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

NCSM Director General A D Choudhury said the artificial intelligence-powered platform is not merely a repository but is also an immersive journey into the life and teachings of the Mahatma.

The collaborative effort of the IITs and science museums transcend physical walls and extend their reach through digital innovation. 'Gandhipedia' offers an interactive, immersive experience that makes Mahatma Gandhi accessible to all - across generations and geographies, he said.

