Pune, Sep 1 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled quarry pit during Ganpati immersion in Wagholi area of Pune on Tuesday, police said.

He failed to judge the depth of the water and slipped and drowned, a Lonikand police station official said.

Also Read | Winning Over COVID-19: Learnings from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s Experience on How To Fight The Virus Without Panicking.

His friends and local residents who were taking part in visarjan alerted police after which the body was fished out, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)