Gaya (Bihar) [India], February 19 (ANI): Ahead of the Holi festival, the Gaya police have intensified operation against the manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor in the city. ALTF (Anti Liquor Task Force), a unit of Gaya police, is continuously raiding suspicious places.

According to inspector Pankaj Kumar, on one hand, while the police are actively working to crack down on the illegal liquor business, the sale and manufacture of illicit liquor are still rampant across the state. The liquor is sold privately. It is worth mentioning that people in many districts of Bihar have died after taking spurious liquor. But neither the businessmen nor the people have paid heed to it.

Bodh Gaya inspector Pankaj Kumar said, "The Bodh Gaya police had received a tip-off that large-scale manufacturing and sale of liquor are going on in the nearby village of Katorwa. Following this, the village was searched and a huge quantity of illicit liquor and mahua was recovered."

The police destroyed the Mahua, which was packed in dozens of packets for the manufacturing of liquor. "About one hundred jars of Mahua buried in the ground have been recovered. One person has also been arrested", said Pankaj Kumar.

Holi, the festival of colours, is on 18 March. (ANI)

