Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara, javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar, and discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya for winning medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event.

The 19-year-old from Jaipur, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Jaipur's Avani Lekhara for winning first ever Gold for India in ShootingParaSport! What a superb performance by her in Women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final as she created history! Entire nation is very proud of her. It's a great day for Indian sports!" Gehlot tweeted.

The chief minister also congratulated javelin throwers Jhajharia and Gurjar for winning medals at the Games, calling it a "marvellous moment".

"We are so proud of Rajasthan's Paralympic javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia, who grabbed Silver & Sundar Singh Gurjar for claiming Bronze at Men's Javelin Throw event, TokyoParalympics. It's a marvelous moment. Heartiest Congratulations to Dev Jhajharia & Sundar S Gurjar!" he said in another tweet.

Gehlot hailed Yogesh Kathuniya for winning a silver medal in Men's Discus Throw F56.

"It's great news for all of us. The nation is so proud!" he tweeted.

Kathuniya, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi's Kirorimal College, sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver.

