Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 11 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday accused the Gehlot government for misleading people of the state by making false promises that the Congress can never fulfill.

The major goof-up by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday led to an uproar in the house and an apology from the chief minister for allegedly reading the old budget instead of presenting the Budget 2023-24.

As Rajasthan Assembly polls are due this year, Gehlot presented a populist budget, the last budget of the Congress-led government, with a focus on youth, the unemployed and women.

As House proceedings resumed in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly after CM Gehlot apologised for reading the old Budget.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria called it an "insult of democracy" and asked whether the Budget was leaked.

"This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?," he asked.

He further said the Gehlot government is misleading people of the state by making huge promises that the Congress government can never fulfill.

"The announcement made in the last year's budget was not fulfilled and a lot of announcements were made for this year," he said.

The chief minister announced free electricity to more than 11 lakh farmers who consume less than Rs2,000 a month, stating that providing uninterrupted power supply for farming is a priority for his government.

Gehlot announced the enactment of the Rajasthan Farmers Debt Relief Act in order to protect the land of small and marginal farmers from being auctioned off.

The CM has announced benefits under the old pension scheme to employees of various boards and corporations in the state.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, while targeting the budget of the Gehlot government, said that this is the first time that the budget team was leaked before the budget.

"The Chief Minister is making hasty announcements in order to gain votes in the upcoming elections," he said.

"Till now paper used to leak in Rajasthan, now the budget has also leaked," said Satish Poonia, the state BJP President.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Gehlot, Poonia said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is a magician and he made the new budget disappear with his magic. (ANI)

