New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Germany's Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, is scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Thursday for a three-day visit.

He will be accompanied by a high-ranking official and a business delegation comprising top executives of large and medium-sized German companies, the German embassy said.

Ahead of the visit, Habeck told German media that as the world's most populous country, India is considered a key growth market, it said.

He affirmed Germany's interest in expanding and deepening its strategic partnership with India, which would also strengthen the resilience and diversification of the German economy.

In particular, he pointed to untapped cooperation potential in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Habeck is expected to hold high-level meetings with India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Power Minister R K Singh, the embassy said in a statement.

He will also be inaugurating an Indo-German Business Forum in Delhi titled "Inviting innovation: Transforming the economy for a shared sustainable future".

The business forum will be hosted by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

"Vice Chancellor Habeck will visit several Indo-German joint ventures in Delhi and Mumbai," the embassy said.

In Mumbai, he is also planning to engage with the government of Maharashtra to visit a non-governmental project supporting sustainable development and to have an exchange with young Indian entrepreneurs.

On the last leg of his visit, Habeck will participate in the G20 Energy Ministers meeting in Goa.

