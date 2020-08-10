Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI): Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said he has directed officials to get a safety audit done for all factories and manufacturing units in the state within a week or face stringent action.

The directive comes against the backdrop of a fire mishap ata COVID-19 Care Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday and a few industrial accidents, including a gas leak, in Visakhapatnam earlier.

"Directed Industry Department secretary @jayesh_ranjan Garu to get a thorough industrial safety audit done for all factories and manufacturing units in Telangana within a week. Non-compliance of safety norms will be dealt with strictly, he tweeted.PTI SJR

