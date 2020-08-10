Often many people who wish to pursue a rap career aren't able to due to their circumstances. M Dot Taylor is a rapper from Detroit who didn’t start out with the best situations. Even with this, he still managed to overcome challenges and pursue his dreams as a successful rapper.

Everything started in Detroit, Michigan where M Dot Taylor was born. He was dealt a rough hand as his mother passed away when he was only 12 years of age. This was difficult for the young artist but he soon found an outlet that helped him overcome his circumstances. That came in the form of writing music for M Dot Taylor as he used that to keep himself busy through his teenage years.

Moving forward, M Dot Taylor decided to enlist in the navy and give 5 years of his life to serve his country. While some would consider this lost time, M Dot Taylor progressed as a rapper even further from it. He said, “After giving 5 years of my life to that, I realize the music industry is dominated by the artists that work the hardest. So I use that as fuel to go hard in every aspect in life, not just music”. With this experience, the rapper came back even harder and now is passing other artists due to his strict work ethic learned in the service.

M Dot Taylor has now been killing the game working with many big names artists like Ice T & Hen Gee. Additionally, M Dot Taylor has wasted no time networking and building his team. He’s now very well connected locally and nationally. He now partners with labels, producers, photographers, and graphic designers who have been helping him expand his name all across the motor city of Detroit.

With all of the prior setbacks, M Dot Taylor has shown his resilience by sticking through and continuing his music even when things were difficult. The rapper has even turned what is negative into positive now is becoming the next big name to surface in Detroit, Michigan.

Follow M Dot Taylor here: https://www.instagram.com/mdottaylor/

Listen to M Dot Taylor’s music on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1wHqVn5yltRsHqJtvDT5jU?si=q9gzCPSwQxiBDbT8bFcyXQ