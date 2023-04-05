Ghaziabad, April 5: Authorities here sealed Sparsh Hospital in the Shalimar Garden area pending an inquiry launched in the wake of the death of a 30-year-old man during a kidney removal surgery.

A four-doctor committee has been constituted to check validity of the documents on which the hospital was being run as well as medical degree of the doctors. Uttar Pradesh: Dengue Patient Transfused With Fruit Juice Instead of Platelets in Prayagraj, Dies; SRN Hospital Sealed (Watch Video).

A fortnight ago, doctors had operated on a man for gall bladder stone and discharged him, but with swelling appearing in his legs, he was admitted again in the same hospital on Monday in the afternoon. This time, doctors removed his kidney as part of the surgery, during the course of which the patient did. Agra ‘Mock Drill’ Tragedy: Paras Hospital Sealed After Owner's 'Mock Oxygen Drill' Video Went Viral.

The Chief medical officer Dr Bhavtosh Shankdhar told PTI that the committee would investigate if the death had been caused by medical negligence and a legal action would be taken accordingly.

Earlier, the father of the patient in his police complaint alleged that his son had died at 4 pm on Monday but the doctors concealed the fact from the family. ACP Sahibadad Bhaskar Rao said the complaint was forwarded to the CMO for further investigation.

On Tuesday morning, residents of the colony gathered outside the hospital and blocked the traffic. They also manhandled the hospital staff, including doctors. Afraid of a beating, they locked themselves inside a room in the hospital.

Action will be taken against Dr rohit, who performed the surgery, if his credentials are found wanting, the ACP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)