Ghaziabad, Sep 2 (PTI) The Indira Puram police here claimed to have busted a fake call centre, which was allegedly duping youth who lost their jobs during the coronavirus lockdown.

Police also arrested a man, identified as Sumit Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain said, adding that his two accomplices Vikas and Ankit managed to escape.

Upon getting a complaint from a youth, police raided the call centre office at Sector 14 on Wednesday. Police recovered 23 three mobile phones, 12 desktop computers and nine monitors besides other accessories.

The DSP said Sumit confessed to duping more than 100 youngsters on the pretext of providing them jobs.

