Mumbai, July 22 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse on Tuesday slammed BJP minister Girish Mahajan, who had accused him of trying to malign his image by raising baseless allegations.

"A few years ago, I had seen a video in which Praful Lodha was seen using extremely derogatory language against Eknath Khadse. What should one call that? In every issue, Khadse drags my name and tries to malign me. There seems to be something wrong with his mental state, but I will not stoop to his level," Mahajan had said.

Hitting back, Khadse said Mahajan's remarks are delusional and questioned the "source" of his properties.

Khadse claimed FIRs are suddenly being filed against Lodha, a Jalgaon native, in July after discussions around a honeytrap scandal began gaining traction in political circles.

Mahajan cannot be reached immediately for his comments.

Lodha was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls and raping a woman on the pretext of getting them jobs in Mumbai. A fresh case of rape was registered against him by Pune Police, officials said on Tuesday.

"If Lodha's past is questionable, then why did Mahajan induct him in the BJP? If Lodha was once Mahajan's adversary, what changed? Is it connected to the honeytrap? The truth will come out sooner or later", he added.

Khadse slammed Mahajan over his recent comments targeting the former.

"Mahajan has gone delusional. I have raised questions about his relations with Lodha and the sudden rise in cases filed against him. Instead, Mahajan is making a personal attack on me," he said.

Khadse raised further questions regarding Mahajan's alleged real estate dealings.

