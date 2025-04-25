Kohima, Apr 25 (PTI) Girls performed better than boys in both class 10 and class 12 Nagaland board exams, the results of which were declared on Friday, officials said.

While the High School Leaving Certificate Exam for class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 75.16, in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam for class 12, 82.44 per cent of students were declared successful, they said.

A total of 22,313 students appeared in the class 10 exams, and 16,771 passed. Of them, 8,878 were girls and 7,893 boys.

Lungyihangle Nring of St Paul Hr Sec School in Dimapur topped the class 10 exams with 98.67 per cent marks.

In the class 12 exams, 16,649 students were enrolled in Arts, Commerce and Science streams, and 13,725 cleared it. Among the successful candidates were 7,820 girls and 5,905 boys.

Vikhono Senotsu of the Government Higher Secondary School at Jotsoma in Kohima topped the Arts stream with 96.20 per cent marks.

In Commerce, Arti Kumari of Ram Janaki Higher Secondary School in Dimapur stood first with 94.60 per cent, and in the Science stream, Snigtha Mukherjee of St John Higher Secondary Residential School in Dimapur bagged the top spot with 93.40 per cent marks.

