India News | Goa Adds 27 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally 656

Panaji, Jun 17 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, including three policemen, taking the tally to 656, a senior health official said.

A total of 11 patients were discharged in the day from ESI Hospital in Margao town after recovery, state health secretary Neela Mohanan said.

The police personnel who tested positive for the viral infection were on duty at Vasco city in South Goa, she said, adding that a doctor from Cortalim town also tested positive.

Health authorities have already begun contact tracing of infected persons, the senior official said.

Mangor Hill and Baina areas of Vasco have already been declared as containment zones after several cases were found there.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 656, new cases 27, deaths nil, discharged 96, active cases 560, samples tested till date 45,685.

