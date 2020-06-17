Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Goa Adds 27 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally 656

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 10:06 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Goa Adds 27 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally 656

Panaji, Jun 17 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, including three policemen, taking the tally to 656, a senior health official said.

A total of 11 patients were discharged in the day from ESI Hospital in Margao town after recovery, state health secretary Neela Mohanan said.

Also Read | Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Former Union Minister & RJD Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

The police personnel who tested positive for the viral infection were on duty at Vasco city in South Goa, she said, adding that a doctor from Cortalim town also tested positive.

Health authorities have already begun contact tracing of infected persons, the senior official said.

Also Read | Manipur Political Crisis: 3 BJP MLAs Join Congress, TMC & Independent Withdraw Support; Biren Singh Government in Trouble.

Mangor Hill and Baina areas of Vasco have already been declared as containment zones after several cases were found there.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 656, new cases 27, deaths nil, discharged 96, active cases 560, samples tested till date 45,685.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement