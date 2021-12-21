Panaji (Goa) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Carlos Almeida on Tuesday has resigned as an MLA of the Goa Assembly, alleging that after former chief minister Manohar Parrikar's death, the party was not going in the right direction.

Today, the BJP Vasco MLA has submitted his resignation to Secretary of Goa Legislative Assembly, Namrata Ulman.

"I am sad that I have to leave BJP. The party is going one-sided. After Parrikar's death, the party was not going in the right direction," he told ANI on phone.

Almeida also said that many parties have met him and he would choose a new party tonight.

Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

