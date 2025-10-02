Old Goa (Goa) [India], October 2 (ANI): Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary on Thursday. He presented Mahatma Gandhi's statue with a flower garland and paid his respects with folded hands.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "In Old Goa, we always celebrate Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti every year. In this program, we always share the message of religious harmony by sharing messages from the Bhagavad Gita, the Bible, and the Quran. PM Modi is delivering on spreading Mahatma Gandhi's dream of cleanliness as service and self-reliance to the Antyodaya, Sarvodaya, and Gramodaya. I believe that people should be reminded of Gandhi's teachings on this day. Self-reliance is the only solution, Vocal for Local is the only solution."

Also Read | Mauganj Shocker: Woman Beats Father-in-Law to Death After He Objects to Her Durga Puja Dance in Front of Villagers in Madhya Pradesh.

The birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi is being celebrated throughout the nation with great fervour. Political leaders have extended their greetings to the public and paid tributes to the father of the nation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, accompanied by Union Minister Manohar Lal during the tribute ceremony.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs: Tata Consultancy Services Offers Severance Packages up to Two Years' Pay Amid Workforce Restructuring; Check Details.

PM Modi also paid homage to Gandhi in a post on X, recalling his courage and values of service and compassion. Modi said the nation would continue to follow the Mahatma's path in its quest for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

"Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people. We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister wrote.

President Draupadi Murmu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on their birth anniversaries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)