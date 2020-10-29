Panaji, Oct 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 43,201, after 233 more persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official from the health department said.

With the death of five patients during the day, the toll rose to 597, the official said.

Moreover, at least 194 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 40,168, he said.

Currently, there are 2,436 active cases in the coastal state, he said, adding that 1,683 swab samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 43,201, new cases 233, death toll 597, discharged 40,168, active cases 2,436, samples tested till date 2,97,075.

