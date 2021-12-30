Panaji, Dec 30 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload saw a significant rise for the third consecutive day on Thursday with 261 new cases, which took its tally to 1,80,660, a health department official said.

As one patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count rose to 3,521.

The number of recovered patients in the state grew by 61 to reach 1,76,283 and the count of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 856 now, the official said.

"With 3,610 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count of the coastal state went up to 16,23,083," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures as follows: Positive cases 1,80,660, new cases 261, death toll 3,521, discharged 1,76,283, active cases 856, samples tested till date 16,23,083.

