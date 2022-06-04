Panaji, Jun 4 (PTI) Goa on Saturday recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 2,45,982, an official from the state health department said.

There has been a marginal decline in the day's infections after the coastal recorded 47 and 50 cases on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The coastal state has witnessed a rise in infections over the last three days after recording cases in single digit throughout May.

At least 20 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,41,917, while the toll remained steady at 3,832, the official said.

The state now has 233 active cases, he said.

At least 679 swab samples were examined on Saturday, taking the total number of tests carried out in the state to 19,54,613, the official added.

In a video message released on Saturday, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said he expects the cases to rise in the coming days.

"We have seen the trend in five states where the number of cases is on rise. Goa may also witness a similar situation in days to come," Rane said, appealing to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and wear masks in public.

As Goa is a tourist state, it is imperative to ensure that the infections don't rise, the minister said.

Citizens should immediately get themselves tested, if they experience even a slight symptom of the infection, he said.

"Government-run primary health centres, community health centres and Goa Medical College are always there for help,” he said, in a three minute video clip that he uploaded on social media.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,45,982, New cases 36, Death toll 3,832 (no change), Discharged 2,41,917, Active cases 233, Samples tested to date 19,54,613.

